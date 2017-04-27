Police: Woman Pointed Stolen Gun During Argument | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police: Woman Pointed Stolen Gun During Argument

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Manchester Police

    Police have arrested a New Hampshire woman for allegedly pointing a stolen gun at another woman and threatening her during an argument.

    Police responded to 44 West St. in Manchester around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported threat involving a firearm.

    Police say the woman who lives in the residence, Iris Maldonado, 30, took out a black pistol and pointed it at the head of Keishla Toro Caraballo, 27, of 164 Douglas St, Manchester during the fight.

    During their investigation, police found several firearms, including one that was reported stolen out of Nashua, New Hampshire.

    A Massachusetts State Police badge was also found with the guns.

    Maldonado was taken into custody and is facing one felony count each of criminal threatening, receiving stolen property and felonious use of a firearm. She was admitted to a $10,000 cash or surety bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court Manchester on Thursday April 27, 2017.

    Published 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices