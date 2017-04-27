Police: Woman Pointed Stolen Gun During Argument

Police have arrested a New Hampshire woman for allegedly pointing a stolen gun at another woman and threatening her during an argument.

Police responded to 44 West St. in Manchester around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday for a reported threat involving a firearm.

Police say the woman who lives in the residence, Iris Maldonado, 30, took out a black pistol and pointed it at the head of Keishla Toro Caraballo, 27, of 164 Douglas St, Manchester during the fight.

During their investigation, police found several firearms, including one that was reported stolen out of Nashua, New Hampshire.

A Massachusetts State Police badge was also found with the guns.

Maldonado was taken into custody and is facing one felony count each of criminal threatening, receiving stolen property and felonious use of a firearm. She was admitted to a $10,000 cash or surety bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court Manchester on Thursday April 27, 2017.