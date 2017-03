Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 14-year-old Kiana Figueroa was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday wearing a grey hoody and grey pants in the area of 10 Granite Street in Methuen.

She is 5 foot, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Figueroa has family in Lawrence and Methuen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.