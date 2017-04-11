Poll: Baker Most Popular Governor in Nation; Warren Approval Rating Drops | NECN
Poll: Baker Most Popular Governor in Nation; Warren Approval Rating Drops

By Tim Jones

    Getty Images

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in the nation, while U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s approval ratings have dropped, according to a new poll shared with the Boston Globe.

    The Morning Consult's poll of roughly 2,500 Massachusetts voters shows Baker has a 75 percent approval rating and a 17 percent disapproval rating.

    Their previous poll in September showed Baker had a 70 percent approval rating.

    Baker’s new standing places him slightly ahead of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has a 74 percent job approval rating.

    As far as Warren’s ratings, the poll shows Warren has a 56 percent approval rating and 38 percent disapproval rating, down from 61 percent approval and 27 percent disapproval rating in September.

