Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in the nation, while U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s approval ratings have dropped, according to a new poll shared with the Boston Globe.

The Morning Consult's poll of roughly 2,500 Massachusetts voters shows Baker has a 75 percent approval rating and a 17 percent disapproval rating.

Their previous poll in September showed Baker had a 70 percent approval rating.

Baker’s new standing places him slightly ahead of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has a 74 percent job approval rating.

As far as Warren’s ratings, the poll shows Warren has a 56 percent approval rating and 38 percent disapproval rating, down from 61 percent approval and 27 percent disapproval rating in September.