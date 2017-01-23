Poll: More Mass. Voters Like Baker Over Warren

A new poll from WBUR finds that Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker is more favorable among voters than Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The poll, which was done over the phone and featured 508 votes across the state, said 51 percent of voters view Warren favorably, while Baker has a rating of 59 percent.

The poll also showed 46 percent of voters believe Warren should “give someone else a chance,” whereas only 29 percent of voters believed someone else should be governor.

Warren has said she will run again in 2018. It’s not clear if Baker will run again.