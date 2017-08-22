Pop Warner football players in Brockton, Massachusetts, will be wearing cutting-edge helmets this year thanks to a deal with a local sporting goods store.

Tonya Pickett, mother of 13-year-old Quincy, who plays for Brockton Jr. Boxers, said she can now enjoy watching her son play even more this year.

"I knew they were going to take care of our kids, but they took it to a whole other level by doing this," said Pickett.

The 150 new helmets cost around $23,000 in total. According to Brockton Jr. Boxers President Miguel Oliva, they were able to strike a deal with a local sporting goods store to get the helmets ahead of paying the entire cost.

"With the last helmet, the problem was there would be a lot of wiggling," said Quincy Pickett.

His mother added pieces would come off and they would have to Velcro them back on during the game.

"Safety is our number one priority," said Oliva."We've gotten that word out to the community and they're all about it right now."

The helmets are made by the company Xenith and they are constructed differently than your traditional helmet.

Padding tightens around the player's head when they fasten the built-in chinstrap and shock absorbers move independently of the outer shell. According to the company, that allows the helmet to absorb rotational force on hits.

"The fact that they took their money and bought the whole league new helmets, I appreciate that," said Quincy Pickett.

The organization still has to raise $16,000 to pay the rest of the bill. They have to pay the sporting goods store by the end of 2018.



