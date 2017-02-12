New England Dealing With Another Winter Storm

Preparations are underway for another winter storm in New England.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for Essex County, Eastern Plymouth County, Barnstable County, and Nantucket.

Photos Another Round of Snow

The storm is expected to begin Sunday afternoon into the evening and start up again early Monday morning.

Some areas could see 1-2 inches per hour during Monday's storm.

The Bershires, Southern Nortfolk, and Northern Plymouth counties could receive 8-12 inches while Northern Worcester, Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, and Northern Norfolk counties could see 12-18 inches.

6-8 inches is expected for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, and Coastal Plymouth counties while Cape Cod could see 4-6 inches and 2-3 inches on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

There is also potential for reduced visibility of 1/4 mile or less.

Wind gusts could reach 60-65 mph, specifically over coastal Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands.

Some areas may also experience moderate coastal flooding during Monday's high tide.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways and plan ahead for travel time.

MassDOT has 2,156 pieces of equipment and 661 employees treating and plowing roadways.

The speed limit on I-90 has been reduced to 40 mph from the New York border to the Worcester-Millbury area.

The MBTA is operating on a normal Sunday schedule and plans to operate on a normal schedule on Monday.