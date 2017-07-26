A prominent Connecticut rabbi who was accused of sexually assaulting a male high school student more than a decade ago has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor.

In May, a federal jury awarded $20 million to the man who accused Greer of repeatedly raping and molesting him when he was a student at the Jewish boarding school from 2001 to 2005.



Police said the victim’s attorney contacted them in August 2016, alleging he’d been the victim of sexual assaults from early to mid-2000s.

Police said the suspect, 77-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer, of New Haven, was the dean of the Yeshiva of New Haven/the Gan School, where the victim was a high school student.

Authorities obtained a warrant charging Greer with sexual assault in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor. He turned himself in to authorities at police headquarters this morning.

Bond for Greer was set at $100,000.



