A rally was planned against hate and bias in Marblehead, Massachusetts, after hateful graffiti was found over the weekend.

The graffiti was found on the Marblehead Neck Causeway.

It portrayed anti-Semitic messages and also cited the KKK and President Trump.

People gathered on Riverhead Beach Monday morning to protest the graffiti.

An anonymous donor has offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible.