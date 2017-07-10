Providence Man Injured in Motorcycle Drive-By Shooting

Police in Providence are investigating the shooting of a man struck by bullets fired from someone on a passing motorcycle.

Police say 37-year-old Pablo Baez was struck in the legs and groin area at about 2 p.m. Sunday while attending a family cookout. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with multiple gunshot injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Investigators say the shooter was on a blue and white motorcycle that then fled the scene. The shooter was also wearing a white T-shirt and a white helmet. Police are still on the lookout for the motorcycle and anyone with information is asked to call police.

Neighbors say they heard six or seven gunshots.