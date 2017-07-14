Rain Continues Amid Weekend Warm-Up

We have close to record cold high temperatures for our Friday for most of southern New England as the cloud cover, along with the onshore winds, kept most of New England on the colder side.

The place to be Friday was Maine, where temperatures soared into the mid to upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Showers with a few embedded downpours and thunder will slide in later Friday night, so we're not out of the woods just yet in terms of rain. Overnight lows slip to near 60 south, 50s north. Saturday starts off cloudy with a few lingering showers.

We'll see some breaks of sun, but that will allow more showers and thunderstorms to pop up through the early afternoon. It will not be a washout, but clouds will keep us still slightly below normal. Highs reach into the 70s for most, low 80s in Connecticut.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with highs into the 80s and peeks of sun with low humidity, making for a great day for any of your outdoor plans. A passing shower in the mountains is possible by the late afternoon, but these will not be widespread.

Temperatures warm and humidity rises to start the work week though, along with the chance of thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures peak it near 90 Wednesday before cooling back down towards the end of the week.