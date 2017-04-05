Red Line's Wollaston Station to Close for Almost Two Years During Renovations | NECN
Red Line's Wollaston Station to Close for Almost Two Years During Renovations

Bus service will replace trains between Wollaston and North Quincy while the station undergoes renovations

By Jeff Saperstone and Caitlin Fichtel

    The MBTA's Wollaston Station located on the Red Line will close for 20 months while the station undergoes new renovations.

    According to the MBTA, the Wollaston Station Improvement Project will transform the station into a fully accessible facility, making the entire Red Line completely accessible.

    Currently, the station is the only one that is not accessible.

    There will also be new features and upgrades to the station including more customer paths, new elevators, upgraded stairways, new bathrooms, and more lighting.

    In addition, there will be new electrical, fire protection, security, flooding mitigation, and site utility upgrades.

    The MBTA says construction is proposed from July 2017 through June 2020.

    During the construction, the station will be closed "to most efficiently complete the project and achieve the best customer experience."

    Train service will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Wollaston and North Quincy Station.

    The project is estimated to cost $38 million.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

