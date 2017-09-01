Remnants of Harvey Moving Into New England This Weekend

Today (Friday): Brisk sunshine. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s, 30s in deepest valleys. Saturday: Sunny & pleasant. Highs around 70. Sunday: Periodic showers. Late day highs around 70. Labor Day Monday: Beautiful. Highs around 80.

Friday starts off crisp with temperatures in the 40s and continues to be a fall-like day for the first day of September as high temperatures top out in the 60s. At least we are tracking a mix of sun and clouds, with a taste of fall in the air. For the long holiday weekend, we’re tracking a nice and pleasant start as high pressure slides in from the northwest, blocking Harvey’s remnants.

However, the big dome of high pressure over New England is short-lived. The high tracks its way out to sea, opening up New England to rain showers associated with Harvey to slide in early Sunday. A few heavy downpours are possible into midday in northern New England as this system slides northeastward.

However, do not get worried about the rest of your long holiday weekend. Remnants of Harvey should be out of southern New England by the afternoon, and out of northern New England by late day, giving way to a nice Labor Day Monday.

High temperatures this weekend range from upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover Sunday along with those scattered showers. Monday brings highs back to near 80 under partly sunny skies. As everyone heads back to work or school on Tuesday after the long holiday weekend, highs Tuesday will remain near 80, then we see the chance for showers midweek, lowering high temperatures back into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

We are still watching the Tropics as Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Cat. 3 Hurricane within 36 hours of becoming a named Tropical Storm. Through Tuesday, Irma is set to continue to strengthen to a major Cat. 4 Hurricane as it continues to advance west northwest towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean. As always stay tuned for the latest updates on your local forecast and on the tropics as we are halfway through the hurricane season.

