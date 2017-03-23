The Rhode Island Senate will be selecting a successor to Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, who is stepping down to work for a hospital industry group.

Senators are expected to vote Thursday on a new president to replace Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat and the first woman to lead the chamber. She's leaving to be president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, plans to run for Senate president. Ruggerio also is endorsing Warwick Democratic Sen. Michael McCaffrey as the next Democratic majority leader. McCaffrey is chairman of the Senate's judiciary committee.

Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat considered another possible contender to be Senate president, says she's ruled it out because of her responsibilities as a Providence city employee.