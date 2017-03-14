Road Conditions With the Weather Warrior

Our Jackie Layer is bringing you live road conditions Tuesday morning in the Weather Warrior.

Snowfall rates will exceed 3 inches an hour for several hours beginning in Connecticut during the morning. Thunder snow is also in the forecast. Heavy snow is going to go north all the way to the Canadian border so everybody in New England is impacted.

Traveling on Tuesday should be only done for emergency purposes. It's one of those storms where we cannot even see the side of the road and snow accumulates much faster than any plow could keep up with.