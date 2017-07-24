Woman Accused of Trying to Kidnap 1-Year-Old Girl Faces Judge | NECN
Woman Accused of Trying to Kidnap 1-Year-Old Girl Faces Judge

By Katherine Underwood and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Joanne Shaw, 25, of Gonic, New Hampshire, appears in court on attempted kidnapping charges

    A New Hampshire woman accused of trying to kidnap a baby after being offered a ride by the child's father faced a judge Monday.

    Twenty-five-year-old Joanne Shaw, of Gonic, was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail during her appearance at Strafford County Superior Court on kidnapping charges.

    Prosecutors called the case "unsettling, bizarre, dangerous."

    Shaw was walking in the road in Rochester on Saturday when a man stopped and offered her a ride, according to police. She got in the front passenger seat, and then soon allegedly started to unbuckle the baby in the back seat, telling her father she was going take his 1-year-old daughter.

    The man stopped the car and got into a struggle with Shaw, police said, and after Shaw was able to get out of the man's car with his daughter, the child's father ran and caught up with her. Police say that's when Shaw punched the man.

    Her attorney argued during her arraignment the allegations were "sensationalized."

    It's unclear when Shaw will appear in court again.

