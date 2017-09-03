SUV Backs Into Pedestrians on Waltham Sidewalk, Injuring 3 - NECN
SUV Backs Into Pedestrians on Waltham Sidewalk, Injuring 3

By Melissa Buja

    Three people were hurt on Saturday afternoon when an SUV struck them on a sidewalk in Waltham, Massachusetts.

    Surveillance video captured the incident at about 12 p.m. in front of a barber shop on Moody Street.

    Fire officials said the SUV had been backing up when the driver somehow backed into the pedestrians. The victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    It's unclear if the driver, who has not yet been identified, will face charges in connection with the incident.

    Published 2 hours ago

