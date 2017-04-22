Thousands of scientists from across Massachusetts arrived in Boston for the national March for Science.

Marchers gathered on the Boston Common at 1 p.m. for a rally Saturday. The goal of today’s event was to celebrate the discovery, understanding, and sharing of scientific knowledge.

“I don’t think people always realized how important science is and everything that it does do,” said demonstrator Kelsey McDonald.

Not only scientists, but also science lovers packed Boston Common today. Among those participating are scientists and researchers from Harvard University, MIT, Clark University, UMass-Lowell and Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It’s very heartening to see so many people out here considering its cold and damp,” Valarie Charboneau of Ashland, New Hampshire added

Organizers believe publicly funded and communicated science should be a pillar of human freedom. They also added another goal of today’s event was to make science accessible to everyone. Former NASA Deputy Administrator Dava Newman expressed this sentiment when she spoke at the rally.

“I’m an aerospace engineer so I’m a rocket scientist and the contribution to the economy, the new jobs we need to create, we need everybody,” Newman stated.

Some marchers say they're defending science against various attacks, including proposed budget cuts by President Donald Trump.

The President tweeted messages of support on Earth day which read, “Today on Earth Day, we celebrate our beautiful forests, lakes and land. We stand committed to preserving the natural beauty of our nation. I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter!”

He did not mention anything about the rallies.