Police Launch Prostitution Investigation at 3 Conn. Spas

A second arrest as been made in a multi-agency investigation into three Glastonbury spas where prostitution is suspected, police said.

On Thursday, Funu Lian was extradited from the Queens County Courthouse in New York.

It was believed that Lian had fled to New York after police executed three search warrants on various spas in Glastonbury in January.

Lian was charged with promoting prostitution. She was picked up in New York for a parking violation in New York on Thursday.

Various agencies served search warrants on Jan. 26 at the Relaxation Spa at 799 Hebron Ave., New Sunshine Reflexology at 2840 B Main St. and Pine Reflexology, at 18 School St.

Police said task force members received information that prostitution was occurring inside the local businesses and 43-year-old Guixing Jiang, 43, was charged with promoting prostitution.

Police places stop work orders on all three spas.

State officials said the stop work order at Relaxation Spawas for violation of state wage laws. They said there was no worker's compensation insurance to protect the employees in the event of injury and employees were paid in cash and there were no payroll records.

Lian's bond was set at $50,000.