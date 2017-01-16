An official in Swansea, Massachusetts, has proposed a unique plan to move town hall to a soon-to-be vacant department store at a local mall. (Published 49 minutes ago)

The town hall was built over 100 years ago and officials say it does fit all the town's offices.

Swansea Selectman Christopher Carreiro hopes to convince the town his unconventional idea actually makes a lot of sense, especially now that the Sears store is closing this spring.

"The town of Swansea has a lot of capital needs, we need a new town hall," Carreiro said. "It's going to become a very viable option."

Carriero admits that the space designed to showcase clothing, appliances and car parts won't be move in ready - and might be a bit bigger than what they need.

"This solves a lot of the accessibility issue provides a tremendous amount of square footage," Carriero said. "We would purchase the land and the building and it would be attached to the mall as long as it exists but if the mall ceases to exist or a developer wants to change things we could have a stand alone facility."

The selectman's idea is quickly gaining supporters.

"One stop shopping - literally - I love it, I love it," said resident Joan Rose.

The mall's management has not yet returned a call for comment Carriero says in his conversations with them they are open to the idea.