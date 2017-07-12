1 Dead, 1 Critical After Crash on Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton | NECN
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Crash on Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton

By Marc Fortier

    A serious accident is causing delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.

    One person was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.

    The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the Mass Pike eastbound in Brighton, just west of Exit 18, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    The occupants of a pickup truck stopped to secure a trailer load and were outside the truck when a BMW hit the trailer, police said. One person was killed and a second victim suffered critical injuries. The driver of the BMW was also injured.

    Two eastbound lanes are closed, and motorists should expect heavy delays.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

