More than ten people have been injured in a crash between a bus carrying tobacco workers and a pickup truck in Suffield.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Mountain Road.

Some of the victims have been critically injured, according to Suffield police.

Mountain Road is closed between North Stone Street and Phelps Road.

It was not clear how many people were on the bus.