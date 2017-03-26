Sex Offender Arrested After Breaking into Londonderry Home | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Sex Offender Arrested After Breaking into Londonderry Home

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Londonderry, NH Police Department

    A sex-offender was arrested on Sunday for breaking into a home in New Hampshire.

    Officers responded to the home on Wheelwright Circle in Londonderry after reports of an unwanted male inside the home. A loud bang woke up a man and his wife while they were sleeping around 12:30 a.m. Police say the man went to investigate and found an unknown man standing next to a door that had been kicked in.

    The two did not know each other, but had a brief conversation before the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and tried to steal a jacket.

    The man was later identified as William O’Reilly, a 26-year-old from Manchester. Police found O'Reilly in the driveway of the victim’s residence. Upon learning his identify, police discovered O’Reilly is a registered sex offender with the state of New Hampshire.

    O’Reilly was placed under arrest and charged with burglary, simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug. He was held on $5,000 cash bail and will appear in Derry District Court on Monday.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices