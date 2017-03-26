Sex Offender Arrested After Breaking into Londonderry Home

A sex-offender was arrested on Sunday for breaking into a home in New Hampshire.

Officers responded to the home on Wheelwright Circle in Londonderry after reports of an unwanted male inside the home. A loud bang woke up a man and his wife while they were sleeping around 12:30 a.m. Police say the man went to investigate and found an unknown man standing next to a door that had been kicked in.

The two did not know each other, but had a brief conversation before the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and tried to steal a jacket.

The man was later identified as William O’Reilly, a 26-year-old from Manchester. Police found O'Reilly in the driveway of the victim’s residence. Upon learning his identify, police discovered O’Reilly is a registered sex offender with the state of New Hampshire.

O’Reilly was placed under arrest and charged with burglary, simple assault, and possession of a controlled drug. He was held on $5,000 cash bail and will appear in Derry District Court on Monday.