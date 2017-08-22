A sexual harassment complaint reportedly has been filed against Boston's chief of health and human services, who has been on paid administrative leave since late July.

The Boston Globe reports a woman who worked for Felix G. Arroyo is accusing him of spanking her, making inappropriate comments that were sexual in nature and grabbing her by the back of her neck after he learned she was going ahead with filing a formal complaint.

The complaint was filed on Thursday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, according to the Globe.

City officials are conducting an internal investigation into Arroyo, who has been on leave since July 28.

"These allegations are intolerable and disturbing. We take the safety and well-being of our employees very seriously and we are working to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible," Mayor Marty Walsh's office said in a statement.

Arroyo, a former Boston City Councilor, was one of several candidates who ran against Walsh for mayor in 2013. He was named by Walsh to head up the Health and Human Services Department in January 2014.