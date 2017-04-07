Showers Continue Friday but Clear in Time for the Weekend

We had a severe warned cell into northeastern CT and into southern Worcester County due to hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Thankfully, those downpours and thunderstorms have moved out, but the heavy rainfall will leave behind flooded streams and rivers, possibly through this weekend.

Temperatures start off in the 40s Friday morning with a few more showers sliding in on the backside of this system. These showers will not be as widespread as the downpours we saw Thursday, but a few of these showers could change over to snow into the higher terrain of northern New England.

For Saturday, we have a cool breeze out of the northeast in the morning, under some mostly cloudy skies with a gradual clearing by the afternoon. We will continue to track the warm-up through this weekend with the return of some more spring-like weather compared to last weekend’s snow. Temperatures will warm-up into the lower 50s Saturday, lower 60s Sunday, and then we reach into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

The last time we reached 70 in Boston was back in late February while the last time we reached at least 70 in Worcester was back in October of 2016. This surge of early summer warmth will stick around through at least Wednesday, before high temperatures slide back into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the next work week, which is slightly above normal for this time of the year.