Significant Delays Expected on Mass. Pike for Bridge Work

Demolition of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge is expected to cause significant delays in Boston and on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday morning.

The work, which has been underway for a few days, gets put to the test on the first Monday morning commute of the project.

Starting at 5 a.m., only two lanes of I-90 will be open in each direction for the morning commute.

State transportation officials say if you take it, expect delays of up to 90 minutes.

MassDOT Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, "Ff you have someplace you have to be on time. give yourself a lot of extra time to get here."

Getting around the Turnpike means the back roads will be congested.

Commonwealth Avenue is open to limited traffic.

Shuttles are running in place of the Green Line along this part of the B branch.

Commuter rail and Amtrak trains are back to normal Monday, but high ridership is anticipated. Riders are encouraged to use non-peak time trains.

Officials are still encouraging people to seek alternate routes and avoid the area altogether if possible.

Later Monday morning state transportation officials will give an update on the progress of construction operations.

