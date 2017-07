A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing in Vernon, police said.

Dale Miller, 72, was last seen on Thursday but the details surrounding his disappearance are unclear.

Miller is described as 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 240 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

It is not known what kind of clothes he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.