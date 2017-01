A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man who went missing Monday in Dover, Massachusetts.

John Clewley, 80, is non-verbal and may answer to "Gene," according to police. He was last seen around 1 p.m. in the Centre Street area.

Clewley was wearing a black jacket and dark pants. He may have been carrying a brown blanket or towel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.