Massachusetts police are asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen at his home in Brockton on Friday evening.

Police said Charles Pierre, 61, left his Marlene Avenue home at about 6 p.m. with no wallet or money on him.

Pierre is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information on Pierre's whereabouts is asked to contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.