Skydiver Stuck in Dunstable Tree

Dunstable Police and Fire Departments are actively responding to a skydiver stuck in a tree.

First responders received a report Sunday evening that a skydiver became stuck between 60 and 80 feet up in a tree in the area of 223 River St.

The male victim remains stuck in the tree. The Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team has responded to the scene at the request of Dunstable Police and Fire and has begun a rescue operation. The victim is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been communicating verbally with rescuers.



