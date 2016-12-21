A Massachusetts father made his children's Christmas wishes come true by surprising them while they made a visit to Santa at a mall in Marlboro. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A Massachusetts father made his children's Christmas wishes come true by surprising them while they made a visit to Santa at a mall in Marlboro.

At the Solomon Pond Mall on Wednesday, 8-year-old Antonio Shotsberger and his younger siblings, Jayden and Alyssa, told Santa how much they missed their Dad since seeing him in September when he left for basic training with the National Guard.

"Please tell the Army that we need Dad for Christmas," Antonio Shotsberger told Santa.

"I'd like daddy for Christmas too," added their mother Sammi Shotsberger.

With help from the mall, the Army and their parents, the Shotsberger children got the surprise of a lifetime.

"Who's at the top of my chair," asked Santa while looking at the photo he took with the kids.

At the very top of his chair was a familiar face. It was their dad, Kyle Shotsberger, who just finished basic training as a PV2 with the National Guard.

Peeking out from behind Santa's chair was Kyle who said "hey can I be in your picture?"

That family picture is now one they'll remember forever.

"It's been hard to keep it a secret because it's a big deal, but it was something to look forward to," said Kyle.

While tears streamed down his face Antonio said, "I've missed him so much."

Kyle's wife Sammi has certainly missed him too. They've been married for three years, together for ten.

"He's just my rock," said Sammi. "He's the person I turn to. First person I think about when I wake up, last person I think about when I go to bed."

The Shotsberger family said the most important thing this Christmas is getting to spend it together.

"Enjoy the people while you have them you never know when they'll be gone," said Santa. "Enjoy the people you know and love."

The Shotsberger's will have Kyle home until he goes back to work January 3.