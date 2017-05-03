Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion in South Boston; 1 Suspect on the Loose | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion in South Boston; 1 Suspect on the Loose

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two people were arrested following a home invasion that occurred in South Boston early Tuesday morning.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    Police arrested two suspects and are searching for one more after an armed home invasion overnight in South Boston.

    Officers said they received a call just after midnight on Wednesday for a breaking and entering on Middle Street. When they arrived at the scene, they saw three suspects jumping out of a second story window.

    One of the suspects suffered an ankle injury and was Tasered by state police. Two other suspects fled, and police were only able to catch one of them. The suspects who were caught were described as an adult and a juvenile. No other details were immediately available.

    Police said they were able to recover a firearm that had discharged one round, but added that no one was injured. There were four people inside at the time of the home invasion.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices