Police arrested two suspects and are searching for one more after an armed home invasion overnight in South Boston.

Officers said they received a call just after midnight on Wednesday for a breaking and entering on Middle Street. When they arrived at the scene, they saw three suspects jumping out of a second story window.

One of the suspects suffered an ankle injury and was Tasered by state police. Two other suspects fled, and police were only able to catch one of them. The suspects who were caught were described as an adult and a juvenile. No other details were immediately available.

Police said they were able to recover a firearm that had discharged one round, but added that no one was injured. There were four people inside at the time of the home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.