Spaulding Team Runs Boston Marathon for Patients

Every year, runners from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital lace up for those who cannot be on the Boston Marathon race course.

"They inspire everyone," said Maureen Banks, chief operating officer at Spaulding.

The hospital had set a goal of raising $500,000 this year. By the end of Monday, their team of 80 had helped them surpass that number.

"I run for the patients, but I run for the people that work there," said wheelchair athlete Tim Morris.

Ten years ago, Morris was paralyzed in a car accident. For the last two years, he has completed the race for charity.

Following an accident on the basketball court that left him paralyzed 10 months, Spaulding patient Matt Wetherbee's girlfriend decided to train and run the marathon in his name.

"I was getting a little emotional, and it's not even the finish yet," said Wetherbee.

Watching her path to the finish line made his path seem doable.

"The time she's put in and she's shown me," Wetherbee explained, "It's like she always says, 'It's not a sprint it's a marathon.'"

Marathon Monday, in the end, helped raise more than $600,000 for Wetherbee and countless other patients.