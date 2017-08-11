Police: Worker Killed After Van Hits Garbage Truck

The scene of the fatal crash involving a van and a garbage truck in St. Albans, Vermont.

A Vermont sanitation worker was killed when a van rear-ended the garbage truck he was loading trash into on Friday morning, police said.

St. Albans police say Casella employee Patrick Wedge, of St. Albans, didn't hear or see the van, which was being driven by East Fairfield resident Ben Smyth.

Wedge was pinned between the garbage truck and the van, and died at the scene.

Smyth, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was trapped in the van, and had to be extricated before being taken to North West Medical Center with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Another Casella employee, Colchester resident Brian Record, managed to jump out of the path of the van before it hit the garbage truck.

Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.