Stabbing Investigation Leads Boston Police to Drug Bust

Boston Police found over 30 pounds of marijuana at the Stuart Street residence

By Rachel McKnight

    Boston Police Department

    Boston Police made a major drug bust while investigating a stabbing in Boston.

    Officers first responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 800 Washington Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

    When they arrived, police discovered a victim suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening, stab wounds. The officers were told the incident occurred inside a residence at 110 Stuart Street. The officers responded and located the suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Asher, inside the home. Additionally, the officers found blood splattered at the scene.

    Asher was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. After obtaining a search warrant, police returned to the resident and discovered over 30 pounds of marijuana and an estimated $22,000 dollars in cash.

    Asher received additional charges of drug possession with intent to distribute.

    The incident is still under investigation by the Boston Police Department.

