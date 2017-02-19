Stabbing Investigation Leads Boston Police to Drug Bust

Boston Police made a major drug bust while investigating a stabbing in Boston.

Officers first responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 800 Washington Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, police discovered a victim suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening, stab wounds. The officers were told the incident occurred inside a residence at 110 Stuart Street. The officers responded and located the suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Asher, inside the home. Additionally, the officers found blood splattered at the scene.

Asher was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. After obtaining a search warrant, police returned to the resident and discovered over 30 pounds of marijuana and an estimated $22,000 dollars in cash.

Asher received additional charges of drug possession with intent to distribute.

The incident is still under investigation by the Boston Police Department.