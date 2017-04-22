Stabbing Victim Flags Down Ambulance for Help in Worcester

A Massachusetts man suffering from a serious stab wound flagged down emergency crews for help on Saturday in Worcester.

Around 2:00 p.m. a Worcester EMS ambulance was driving on Providence Street when the crew was flagged down by a man with a serious chest wound. The victim, a 22-year-old male, was only able to share minimal information about the incident with the emergency crew before he lost consciousness. The EMS team called police and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

While doctors were performing emergency surgery, officers from the Worcester Police Department were at the scene investigating. Police were able to track blood evidence back to an apartment on Providence Street. Based on additional evidence found inside Worcester police determined that apartment was where the altercation took place, and four residents were taken into custody.

Police took them in for questioning and one of the residents, a 20-year-old female, was arrested. The woman is believed to be in a relationship with the victim. She was arrested for misleading a police investigation.

The victim completed surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Police will not be releasing the suspect or victim’s names due to laws protecting those involved with cases of domestic violence.