Stabbing Victim Flags Down Ambulance for Help in Worcester | NECN
NECN-Earth-Week-Desktop
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Stabbing Victim Flags Down Ambulance for Help in Worcester

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Massachusetts man suffering from a serious stab wound flagged down emergency crews for help on Saturday in Worcester.

    Around 2:00 p.m. a Worcester EMS ambulance was driving on Providence Street when the crew was flagged down by a man with a serious chest wound. The victim, a 22-year-old male, was only able to share minimal information about the incident with the emergency crew before he lost consciousness. The EMS team called police and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

    While doctors were performing emergency surgery, officers from the Worcester Police Department were at the scene investigating. Police were able to track blood evidence back to an apartment on Providence Street. Based on additional evidence found inside Worcester police determined that apartment was where the altercation took place, and four residents were taken into custody.

    Police took them in for questioning and one of the residents, a 20-year-old female, was arrested. The woman is believed to be in a relationship with the victim. She was arrested for misleading a police investigation.

    The victim completed surgery and is currently in critical condition.

    Police will not be releasing the suspect or victim’s names due to laws protecting those involved with cases of domestic violence.

    Published 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices