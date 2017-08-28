'Stay Safe': Local Lawmakers, Officials, Offer Support to Harvey Victims - NECN
'Stay Safe': Local Lawmakers, Officials, Offer Support to Harvey Victims

Many officials posted on social media

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Thomas B. Shea/AFP/Getty Images

    Local lawmakers and government officials offered their support to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey on social media following the storm's severe impact on the Texas area.

    Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted, "May everyone down in #Houston & the gulf stay safe, and continue looking out for one other. Sending thoughts & prayers from #Boston. #Harvey."

    "Please keep the people of Texas and Louisiana, and the many volunteers including #MassTaskforce1, in your thoughts & prayers," Governor Charlie Baker added.

    The National Weather Service based in Boston tweeted, "If you have family/friends across southeast TX that need help, please pass this important information on to them," along with a link to the search and rescue crews in Houston.

    So far the storm has claimed six lives.

     

