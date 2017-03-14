A New Hampshire man has been charged with manslaughter in the October death of his 19-month-old stepchild.

Leo Witham of Hampton was arrested Oct. 7, 2016, two days after the baby's death. At that point, he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, purposely violating a duty to care, drug possession and falsifying evidence.

Tuesday, Hampton police announced that the the 31-year-old stepfather had been indicted Wednesday, March 8, on manslaughter charges.

Police are calling the incident an unattended death, but 30-year-old Leo Witham was arrested Friday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, "purposely violating a duty to care," drug possession and falsifying physical evidence.

Investigation Into NH Child's Death

Authorities arrested the stepfather of a child who died in Hampton, New Hampshire. (Published Friday, Oct. 7, 2016)

The child's name and gender have not been revealed. No information about the nature of the child's death has been released.

Witham is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call (603) 929-4444.