Watch Out for Weekend Snow

There’s no change to our cold weather pattern until the end of the week, but we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day.

Morning low temperatures will start in the teens and 20s, resulting in more icy spots first thing. During the afternoon, sunshine dominates our forecast with highs in the 20s in far Northern New England and 30s elsewhere.

The weekend turns more interesting. One system will dive south out of the Great Lakes, bringing a few extra clouds and some spotty rain or snow showers in Southern New England. That first disturbance shifts its energy to a new coastal storm Saturday night into Sunday.

As that second storm strengthens, it will pass close to Cape Cod. Right now it looks like it will pass close enough to bring some snow showers to parts of Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Accumulations look minor. A path even closer to the coast would bring more snow, and a path farther offshore would bring even fewer impacts.

Once that storm departs we wait for spring to start on Monday. Temperatures by then will get close to normal, with highs climbing into the 40s to near 50.

Cold then returns for mid-week.