Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to Dorchester School

The student brought a loaded 7.65 caliber handgun to school

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Boston Police Department

    A 17-year-old male student was arrested by Boston Police on Thursday morning after he brought a loaded handgun to school.

    Police responded to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School at 60 Washington St. in Dorchester, after a staff member found a 7.65 caliber Deutsche Werk handgun loaded with a single round of ammunition in the suspect's backpack.

    The suspect, from Dorchester, was placed into custody without incident by police.

    The suspect will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

    Published 40 minutes ago

