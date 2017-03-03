Sugarloaf Employee Dies on Skidder Trail

An employee of Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, has died after an accident on a trail.

According to a statement from Director of Marketing Ethan Austin, the employee, 24, got into the accident on the Skidder trail.

The employee was part of Sugarloaf’s competition center staff and was preparing a mogul course for a competition when he lost his footing, sliding down the course.

He was transported to the site’s first aid clinic, where he later died.

The employee’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officials say the Skidder trail is an “expert only” course and the employee was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The incident is under investigation.