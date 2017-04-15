Summer-like Warmth for Weekend

After a crisp start to our Saturday morning, with temperatures in the lower 30s, temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

There's still a high fire danger risk into this weekend meaning any fires that start could spread very quickly as we see low humidity, gusty southwesterly winds, dry grassy surfaces and a surge of summer-like warmth through the weekend with little rain chances besides Saturday evening.

That summer-like warmth is moving northeast out of the Central Plains, and is expected to arrive to New England for Easter Sunday, producing some Saturday evening and night showers on its leading edge, then boosting temperatures into the 80s for many by Easter Sunday afternoon.

Though most of New England will squeeze through Easter without rain, recurring showers are likely in the North Country, and we all may find some scattered showers or thunder by Sunday evening, driven by an approaching cold front and fueled by somewhat humid air.

Though the air left behind for Patriots Day will be cooler, it’ll still be much warmer than normal at 65-70 degrees for afternoon highs, which will great for spectators, but very warm for runners of the Boston Marathon, making both hydration and heat management key factors.

Cooler weather takes hold for the rest of next week as an onshore wind develops, bringing increased clouds and a higher chance of showers.