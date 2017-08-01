Summery Trend Sticks Around

We welcomed in the month of August with a typical late summer day. Temperatures stretched into the upper 80s with a few locations reaching 90. The humidity did spur up a few pop-up downpours especially in southern New England, but these were few and far between. Overnight tonight, do not expect temperatures to cool off too much. Lows only slip into the 60s, with urban areas only slipping to near 70° under partly cloudy skies. If you chose this week as your vacation week, you chose one of the best weeks of the summer. The summery trend will continue through Friday as a weak cold front tries to impede on our warm, humid air mass.

This warm, humid air mass is the reason for the afternoon storms for tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Friday will be the wettest with more widespread showers and storms that day as the front traverses the area.

As for timing tomorrow afternoon storms, expect these to pick up in coverage by midday and extending into the evening commute. These could become on the stronger side within the 495-corridor by 5PM Wednesday evening, so we will continue to keep our eyes on that. With these afternoon storms, these will be quick-moving, meaning the rest of the work week will not be wash-outs by any means.

Highs through Thursday remain into the mid to upper 80s, with sea breezes keeping the immediate coastline slightly cooler. Friday, highs slip back into the lower 80s and the extended weekend outlook includes highs near 80 Saturday with the potential for some showers in the morning and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the best day out of the weekend with less humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs into the mid to upper 70s. So, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts since we lose two hours of daylight from today through the end of the month due to sunrise getting later and the sunset getting earlier.

