After a gorgeous sun-filled Wednesday, high-level clouds increase overnight as an area of low pressure from the Great Lakes continues to slide closer.

We're expecting a mostly dry night with a few showers popping up into far northern New England. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Ahead of a cold front from the northwest, we’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms especially across the North Country for Thursday. Some thunderstorms may become strong as humidity starts to rise. This cold front will continue to slide south eastward late Thursday into Friday, sliding the rain into southern New England after dinner time Thursday.

As the front moves through, we're expecting some showers and thunderstorms to fire during the afternoon Friday for southern New England. Otherwise, partly sunny skies prevail as highs crest into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees south and low to mid 70s north.

The forecast gets a little tricky into Friday night as the cold front begins to stall south of New England. This may help an area of low pressure to develop into Saturday. Depending on exactly where the low pressure develops, rain may impact the South Coast and Cape and Islands into the first half of Saturday, but areas north of the Mass Pike expected to remain dry.

A cloudy and slightly cooler day on Saturday with an east wind coming in off the Atlantic Ocean as stalled front remains just south of the region. Highs only make it in the upper 60s at the coast to the low 70s.

On the pick of the weekend, Sunday looks to be the best day to be outdoors for everyone as sun and drier air filters into New England as high pressure builds in. Expecting highs to rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Next week, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures look to dominant the region with high pressure nearby.