Sunshine, Temperatures to Climb

Plenty of sunshine with the wind picking up along the coastline by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with a NW wind between 7-10 miles per hour, gusts 25 miles per hour. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Expect bright sunshine for the second half of our weekend! High temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 30s in central and southern New England; upper 20s to low 30s in northern New England.

It will be another beautiful day for Martin Luther King Day on Monday. High temperatures will reach the low 40s.

Clouds increase on Tuesday and a wintry mix is possible late in the day. Temperatures warm Tuesday night and any frozen precipitation will change to rain.

Rain will persist at the end of the day on Wednesday. On and off showers may even linger through Friday. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 40s.

The sunshine will be back in time for next weekend with high temperatures up near 40°. The January thaw will likely continue all the way through the following Tuesday.