Police in Salsibury, Massachusetts, have released surveillance video showing three carjacking suspects just before the event. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Police in Salisbury, Massachusetts, have released surveillance video of two men and a woman wanted in a carjacking attempt.

The video shows the suspects just before the incident, while one of the men and the woman were getting ice cream.

Police say a husband and wife and their two children were walking to their car just before 9 p.m. outside the Blue Ocean Music Hall and Seaglass Restaurant on Monday night when two men approached them and demanded their keys.

One suspect had what appeared to be a gun.

The husband refused and the suspects fled in different directions.

There were no injuries.

One male suspect was wearing black pants, a gray shirt and red hat. The other male suspect was wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts. The woman was wearing gray.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.