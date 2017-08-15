Police in Salisbury, Massachusetts, have released surveillance video of two men and a woman wanted in a carjacking attempt.
The video shows the suspects just before the incident, while one of the men and the woman were getting ice cream.
Police say a husband and wife and their two children were walking to their car just before 9 p.m. outside the Blue Ocean Music Hall and Seaglass Restaurant on Monday night when two men approached them and demanded their keys.
One suspect had what appeared to be a gun.
The husband refused and the suspects fled in different directions.
There were no injuries.
One male suspect was wearing black pants, a gray shirt and red hat. The other male suspect was wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts. The woman was wearing gray.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.