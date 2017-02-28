Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery, Stabbing | NECN
Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery, Stabbing

Police are searching for Eddy Fonseca, 18, of New Bedford on charges of armed robbery and assault to murder

By Elysia Rodriguez and Tim Jones

    Raynham Police
    Eddy Fonseca

    Massachusetts police have identified a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing early Sunday morning in Raynham.

    Police are searching for Eddy Fonseca, 18, of New Bedford on charges of armed robbery and assault to murder.

    Police were first called to a home on Elm Street East at 11 p.m. Saturday after neighbors say there was a loud party.

    A couple hours later, at 1:10 a.m., police returned and found a man had been stabbed in the neck.

    Authorities say a man, later identified as Fonseca, was allegedly trying to rob a juvenile when another man stepped in to try and stop him.

    The victim was stabbed in the neck while trying to prevent the robbery. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information on Fonseca’s whereabouts is asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2717.

