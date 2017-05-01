Suspect in Fatal Domestic Dispute to Face Judge

Authorities say 43-year-old Brenda Hatheway died Sunday following a fight that started inside her Webster, Massachusetts apartment and spilled out into the street. Her live-in boyfriend, 51-year-old Joseph Kenadek, was arrested at the scene and is facing charges.

The suspect in a domestic dispute that turned deadly Sunday morning in Webster, Massachusetts, will face a judge Monday morning.

Joseph Kenadek, 51, was charged with aggravated assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery.

Brenda L. Hatheway, a 43-year-old mother of one, was found unresponsive on the road near her house on Harris Street.

Investigators say a fight between the pair spilled out from inside the home and onto the street and at some point got physical.

Authorities say Hatheway was transported to Hubbard Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if Hatheway's young son saw what happened. He’s now staying with family members.

Kenedek is being held on bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.