Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Man in Wheelchair Arrested

A man accused of fatally shooting another man in a wheelchair in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood in August has been arrested.

Boston Police say 28-year-old Amos Carrasquillo of Dorchester, killed Jeffery Kelley in August.

Police responded to the area of 454 Centre St. around 3:30 a.m. on August 27 and found Kelley suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

It is not clear what charges Carrasquillo is facing or when he will appear in court.