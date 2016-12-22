Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Man in Wheelchair Arrested | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Man in Wheelchair Arrested

Boston Police say 28-year-old Amos Carrasquillo of Dorchester, killed Jeffery Kelley in August

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man accused of fatally shooting another man in a wheelchair in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood in August has been arrested. 

    Boston Police say 28-year-old Amos Carrasquillo of Dorchester, killed Jeffery Kelley in August. 

    Police responded to the area of 454 Centre St. around 3:30 a.m. on August 27 and found Kelley suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital. 

    It is not clear what charges Carrasquillo is facing or when he will appear in court.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices