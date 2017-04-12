Police are searching for two males caught on security camera footage robbing a Massachusetts gas station at gunpoint.

Authorities say the suspects robbed the Gulf Gas Station on Dykeman Way in Stoughton just after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The two men had their faces covered, but they can be clearly seen in the video pointing handguns at the store clerk.

The pair made off with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424