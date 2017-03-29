Teachers often have to reach into their own pockets to finance classroom supplies. One teacher in Kingston, Massachusetts, has reached out online to some Bay State celebrities for financial support.

Teachers often have to reach into their own pockets to finance classroom supplies, but one teacher in Kingston, Massachusetts, has reached out online to some Bay State celebrities for financial support.

Students in a third grade class in Kingston Intermediate School have innovative technology at their fingertips.

"It’s awesome, I mean we get to use 3D, we get to go in the VR," said student Michael Reiche.

"I think the technology is really cool because I’ve never seen something like it," added student Bryn Lally.

That technology is thanks in large part to their technology teacher Shawn Avery.

"There’s not always a ton of money to go around to bring new material into the classroom," said Avery, "So a lot of times teachers go out and are buying materials on their own."

But through the organization Donors Choose, teachers like Avery can request help funding school projects or purchasing supplies that would otherwise be unattainable.

On Wednesday for an annual #BestSchoolDay initiative, Donors Choose matched every donation made – which prompted Avery to reach out on Twitter to actor and Newton, Massachusetts native John Krasinski for help.

"I just sent a tweet out to him saying is there anything we can do to rally some support," Avery recalled.

Krasinski not only responded, but asked some of his famous friends from Massachusetts for help too.

Those famous friends, including Cambridge native Mindy Kaling, answered the call.

"Just to see the support and see that even though they have so much going on in their own lives, that they can still take the time to try and rally for communities that they grew up in," said Avery.

Over the past five years, Avery says he has gotten about $70,000 in funding through Donors Choose which has allowed him to purchase iPads, Chromebooks, drones and 3D printers for his classroom.